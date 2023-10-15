49ers, Browns scuffle during pregame warmups in Cleveland

The 49ers and Browns didn't wait for the opening kickoff on Sunday to begin trading blows with one another.

Videos from pregame warmups show players from the two teams pushing and shoving each other during pregame warmups. Officials moved in to separate the two sides and restore order before things got further out of control.

It's not clear what touched off the unpleasantries, but 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, and Browns safety Juan Thornhill were among those who were heavily involved in the fracas.

After the officials got things settled down, the teams returned to the locker room without further incident and kickoff remains set for 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.