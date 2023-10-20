49ers-Browns pregame scuffle doesn't worry Vikings' O'Connell for MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After a week that saw several members of the 49ers engage in a pregame scuffle with the Cleveland Browns, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is not concerned about San Francisco creating any issues with his players before kickoff on Monday night.

While addressing the media in Minnesota, O'Connell explained that he focuses on what his team can control while noting that these pregame clashes are a league-wide issue and not specific to the 49ers.

"We're going to show up and worry about what we can control, which is getting ready to be locked in to play a really good game," O'Connell said. "I don't worry so much about our group, regardless of who's on the other side. I'm sure Kyle [Shanahan] feels the same way. It's 'Monday Night Football' at U.S. Bank Stadium, I think we'll be just fine getting revved up for that one. We know the challenge that it will be, but my hope is that once that clock kicks off 60 minutes ticking all the way down that, we're doing the things we can control to try to win the football game.

"It's definitely something I think that we've got to monitor around the league, just because you don't want punches being thrown, or you don't want pushing and shoving really at any time, but certainly not when you're trying to get your team ready to go."

Following the 49ers' loss in Cleveland, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. revealed that the pregame tensions added an extra layer of motivation for him and his teammates prior to their 19-17 upset of San Francisco.

"Don't poke the bear," Emerson Jr. said. "Don't poke the bear; don't get us started. We are a veteran, physical team. And we in the Dawg Pound -- you know we're going to defend our home turf."

Once again, the 49ers are a considerably large road favorite this week, currently favored by 6.5 points over Minnesota, per PointsBet.

This week, they will aim to avoid handing their opponent any extra ammunition with any extracurricular activities before the game kicks off.

