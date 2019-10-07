49ers-Browns odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 5 game

The 49ers put their 3-0 record on the line when they host the Browns on "Monday Night Football". Coming off a Week 4 bye, San Francisco is the last remaining undefeated team in the NFC.

After beginning the season with consecutive road victories, the 49ers defeated the Steelers at home in Week 3. San Francisco figures to face a tougher test in the form of Cleveland, as the Browns are coming off an impressive road win of their own over the Baltimore Ravens.

Running back Tevin Coleman and defensive end Dee Ford are listed as questionable for Monday's game, but both players appear to be available for action.

As far as the matchup is concerned, the 49ers are favored to win, and most football writers tend to agree.

Line:

Caesars: SF -5 (-110)

Consensus: SF -5 (-110)

Westgate: SF -5 (-110)

Wynn: SF -5 (-110)







Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Browns matchup shaking out:

Jake Trotter, ESPN: Browns 20, 49ers 16

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Browns 24

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 20, Browns 19

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 31, Browns 24

Michael Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 24, Browns 17

Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 24, Browns 20

