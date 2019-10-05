49ers, Browns injury reports: Dee Ford, Tevin Coleman on pace to play

SANTA CLARA – Running back Tevin Coleman and defensive end Dee Ford are listed as questionable for the 49ers' game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and appear to be available for action if the team chooses to play them.

Ford has managed knee tendinitis and quadriceps irritation since training camp but has yet to miss a game. He is expected to play as a situational pass rusher against the Browns. Ford is tied for the 49ers lead with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner with two sacks apiece.

Coleman sustained a high ankle sprain in the first half of the 49ers' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coleman carried the ball six times for 23 yards in Week 1 before exiting with the injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tevin's a good back, as everyone knows," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday. "(We) got him for about a half in the Tampa Bay game. Definitely being optimistic about him being ready to go on Monday. We'll be excited to have him."

The 49ers have found success on the ground without Coleman. Matt Breida leads the 49ers with 226 yards rushing on 41 carries (5.5-yard average). Raheem Mostert has 202 yards on 34 attempts for a 5.9 average. Jeff Wilson has four rushing touchdowns in two games as the short-yardage back.

The Browns also have some injury issues heading into Monday's game.

Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are listed as questionable with hamstring injuries. Neither player participated in practices this week. Cleveland's backup corners are T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell, a pair of six-year NFL veterans.

49ers injury report

OUT

T Joe Staley (fibula)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)





Questionable

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle)





[RELATED: Jimmy G reveals which 49ers legend he'd want to throw TD pass to]

Browns injury report

Story continues

OUT

T Kendall Lamm (knee)



Questionable

CB Denzel Ward (hamstring)

CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)

S Morgan Burnett (quadricep)

WR Rashard Higgins (knee)

T Christopher Hubbard (foot)

S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring)













49ers, Browns injury reports: Dee Ford, Tevin Coleman on pace to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area