49ers-Broncos injury reports: George Kittle to make season debut in Week 3

Kittle to make season debut; Armstead questionable vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the season will coincide with one of his favorite targets, tight end George Kittle, making his season debut.

All signs point toward Kittle being on the field Sunday night when the 49ers play their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Kittle missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Kittle will have no restrictions in Sunday's game.

"He's good to go," Shanahan said.

The news is not as encouraging for defensive lineman Arik Armstead. He sat out all three practices this week with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle), offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) were ruled out for the game.

The 49ers this week promoted veteran Marlon Mack from the practice squad to serve as one of three running backs in uniform to face the Broncos.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to start for the second time in a row, with Mack and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason available for reserve duty. Starter Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Davis-Price went down with injuries in the 49ers' first two games of the season.

Former 49ers players D.J. Jones (ankle) and K'Waun Williams (wrist) were on the Broncos injury report this week but both were cleared to play on Sunday night.

Here are the complete injury reports for both teams:

49ers injury report

Out

RB Ty Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

Questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot), OL Colton McKivitz (ankle)

Broncos injury report

Out

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder),LB Josey Jewell (calf), DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder), T Billy Turner (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast