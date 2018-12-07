49ers-Broncos injury report: Jeff Wilson will start originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will finally be able to field five wide receivers in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. They will not have Pierre Garcon available for the third game in a row, but Marquise Goodwin will play.

Goodwin has been at the facility all week after missing two weeks dealing with a personal issue. Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis will see their usual increased workload with Garcon out. Richie James Jr. And Trent Taylor are the other two healthy receivers on the roster.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will get the start with Matt Breida missing his first game since high school.

Wilson has made in impact in the last two games after getting the nod of being the "next man up." Alfred Morris or Matthew Dayes can serve as the back up to Wilson.

Coach Shanahan said there is a good chance for Pita Taumoepenu to be up on Sunday after Dekoda Watson went on injured reserve with a torn calf. He says Taumoepenu has been practicing well and has improved his rush and understanding of football more.

Also on the defensive side of the ball, there will be another combination at the safety positions. Jaquiski Tartt is out with the same shoulder injury he has been dealing with most of the season. K'Waun Williams is also questionable with a knee injury.

Thankfully for the 49ers, D.J. Reed will be able to play after nursing a heel injury. Antone Exum Jr. will also be available after returning to full participation in practice this week.

There are no surprises on the Broncos report. Former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock will not play in his return to Levi's Stadium.

49ers injury report

Out

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

WR Pierre Garcon (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)





Questionable

CB K'Waun WIlliams (knee)

Full participation

S Antone Exum (knee)

G Joshua Garnett (thumb)

LB Mark Nzeocha (thigh)

S D.J. Reed (heel, chest)

C Weston Richburg (knee)

LB Malcolm Smith (Achilles)

T Joe Staley (not injury related)

G Laken Tomlinson (hip)















Broncos injury report

Out

LB Shaquil Barrett (hip)

CB Tramaine Brock (ribs)

CB Chris Harris (fibula)







Questionable

LB Brandon Marshall (knee)

Full participation

LB Josey Jewell (ankle)

WR Courtland Sutton (ankle)

DE Derek Wolfe (ribs)



