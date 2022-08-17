49ers' Brock Purdy, Vikings' Patrick Peterson reunite to recreate epic photo

49ers' Purdy, Vikes' Peterson reunite to recreate epic 2017 photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. — Brock Purdy vividly remembers being electrified as an 11-year-old watching Arizona Cardinals rookie Patrick Peterson win a game with a walk-off punt return in overtime.

“I was in my living room screaming, going crazy,” Purdy said of Peterson’s 99-yard punt return in overtime to beat the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

Fast forward six years. Purdy was honored as the Cardinals High School Player of the Year before a game at State Farm Stadium. Purdy threw for 4,405 yards and 57 touchdown passes to lead Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) to the 6A state championship.

“I met him quick before that game and took a picture with him, and was like, ‘That’s Patrick Peterson!’” Purdy said.

Now, Purdy is a rookie quarterback with the 49ers, the club that selected him with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Peterson begins his second season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers and Vikings held the first of two joint practices on Wednesday. Afterward, Purdy, 22, and Peterson, 32, were brought together to recreate that 2017 photo. Peterson studied the picture and could not contain his laughter.

“I’m telling you, man, that really made me feel super, super old,” Peterson said. “It’s all good. Life works in a full circle. I got a kick out of that one.”

Said Purdy, “I think it’s awesome. To be a high schooler and looking up to Patrick Peterson, obviously being from Arizona, and him being a legend with the Cardinals.

“Meeting him, and now we’re on the field competing in the NFL. To me, it’s a dream, really. It’s pretty cool.”

