49ers' Brock Purdy sends well wishes to Damar Hamlin after scary situation

Purdy sends well wishes to Bills' Hamlin after scary situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The entire NFL has come together in wishing Damar Hamlin well.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was taken off the field in an ambulance after going into cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football" at Paycor Stadium.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he extended his well wishes to the 24-year-old, who reportedly remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

"All my thoughts and prayers to him, his family, friends, everyone that knows him, his teammates," Purdy said. "It's a horrible situation and we all feel for him. As a player, we get it, how violent the game is and everything, but for something like this to happen, it's tragic.

"We're all behind him and we know what he's done for his community and his team, he's been amazing. We're right there with him, praying for him."

After assisting on a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin immediately collapsed on the field.

Nearly 24 hours since the incident, Hamlin reportedly still is in critical condition and remains sedated at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

Purdy joins the millions around the country who are hoping for good news about the Bills' young safety.

