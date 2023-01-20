49ers' Brock Purdy keeps level head while experiencing NFL success, stardom

How Purdy keeps level head while experiencing success, stardom originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s celebratory status has grown over the past two months.

His head has not.

The 49ers had a four-game win streak on the line when Purdy entered the lineup in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a fractured foot, and they now have pushed it to 11 consecutive wins entering Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys. And Purdy has emerged from obscurity to play a starring role as a rookie.

“It’s just been football, man,” Purdy said on Thursday. “I try not to make it more than it is.”

Purdy, 23, described himself as a faith-based person who separates what he does from who he is.

“At the end of the day, I’m not defined by the wins or the losses as a person,” Purdy said.

“At the same time, I’m a competitor. I love to compete. I want to win at all cost. So I’ve been enjoying that as well. That’s where I’m at. That’s how I stay grounded with it all, but I’m definitely thankful and blessed to be here.”

Purdy had an impressive postseason debut in the 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. He threw 332 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score.

Afterward, Purdy joined a group of family and friends for dinner at an Italian restaurant in San Jose. As he was recognized, there was an ovation as the group was led to a private dining room in the back.

Purdy appeared almost bashful when asked about the applause he received from fans — many of whom had just come from the game, too.

“I just want to enjoy family and friends after a game,” Purdy said. “I’m not trying to go out in public like I’m seeking a celebration for my performance or anything like that.

“It’s cool that Niner Nation is awesome across the board, and out in public they want to show their appreciation for their players. I’m very thankful for that. It’s cool for my family and me to see that. Yeah, to see the support is pretty cool, but it’s not what I look for or anything like that.”

