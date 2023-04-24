49ers' Brock Purdy jokingly touts ambidextrous ability after UCL surgery

Purdy jokingly fulfills Kittle's ambidextrous plea post-surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers could enter the 2023 NFL season with the most versatile quarterback room in the league.

San Francisco has Trey Lance, who is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays through the air and on the ground. Then there's Brock Purdy, who might just be the first ambidextrous quarterback in the league.

After the 23-year-old suffered a torn UCL in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end George Kittle asked the rookie quarterback, tongue in cheek, if he was able to throw left-handed. Unfortunately for San Francisco, he was not.

Purdy joined Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, where he was asked about Kittle's desperate mid-game plea.

"Yeah man, he wanted to win," Purdy said with a chuckle. "He was like, 'Dude throw with your left hand' and I'm like, 'I can't man, I wish.' "

Had Purdy not gotten hurt, does he believe the 49ers would have won? The elder Kelce, whose Eagles came out victorious against a quarterback-less San Francisco team, asked the question many have wondered.

"I go into every game thinking that's the answer, we're going to win this game. I'll leave it at that," Purdy explained.

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL on March 10, Purdy will not be able to throw until at least June, when he is expected to begin a three-month ramp-up period, giving him a chance to compete for the starting job, alongside Lance and veteran quarterback Sam Darnold by the end of August.

However, in the meantime, Purdy continues to throw ... just with his left hand.

"I was telling all the guys, we just got back today for Phase 1 of OTAs ... just throwing the ball lefty around the house and stuff," Purdy joked. "Got to be ready for anything at this point."

If only he had this ability three months ago.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Purdy has progressed well in his recovery and it sounds like, once healthy, he will have a good shot to retain his starting job. With his proper throwing arm, of course.

