49ers' Brock Purdy has 'some Joe Montana in him,' Bill Romanowski claims

Romanowski believes Purdy has 'some Joe Montana in him' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Brock Purdy hype train has left the station and it appears everyone is hitching a ride.

After the rookie quarterback defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 at Lumen Field on Thursday night, the 49ers' seventh-round phenom continues to put the league on notice.

Former 49ers linebacker Bill Romanowski joined the "Zach Gelb Show" on Friday, where he explained which traits of Purdy's remind him of 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

"I have to admit, I'm pretty blown away -- he's got some Joe Montana in him," Romanowski said. "He's got crazy confidence, and he's calm. The moment isn't too big for him. He's executing, he's smart. I mean, how the guy was the last person taken in the draft, I don't get it. Because I see a phenomenal player... I think he's their franchise quarterback."

Romanowski believes that even though the rest of the league might catch up to Purdy at some point this season, the 49ers have found a new franchise quarterback.

"The only wild card in this is, there's not a lot of tape on Purdy," Romanowski explained. "Because of it, defensive coordinators don't really have a good feel on how to attack him yet. That might be the wild card here... As soon as they figure out where his weak points are and tendencies are, they may start attacking strengths. That might be a difference-maker. But, as far as what I see, I see a franchise quarterback of the 49ers for the next, call it, 15-20 years."

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the 49ers' third quarterback to start under center this season. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance, whom San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up and select in the 2021 draft, was believed to be the 49ers' franchise quarterback of the future after taking over for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously held that title.

Regardless of who the 49ers' quarterback will be in 2023 and beyond, Purdy is the guy now and appears to be rising to the occasion.

