49ers’ Brock Purdy identifies area for improvement in second NFL season

Purdy identifies area for improvement in second NFL season

Brock Purdy’s first year in the NFL was a rookie season like no other.

Despite his outstanding showing through nine games, the 49ers quarterback is focused on the future and how he can improve in 2023.

“Starting with the cons, just footwork,” Purdy replied when asked what some of the positives and negatives were of the 2022 season. “Being on time, every concept has its own timing. There were times last year where you could just tell I was still getting used to things, even when I was playing, the time of a slant with Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deeboe Samuel, they’re two different types of routes.

“So getting used to that kind of thing, that’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”

Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to QB1 within a flash and led San Francisco to eight consecutive victories and its third NFC title game in four seasons.

On the season, Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating was 107.3. In the playoffs, the 23-year-old completed 65.1 percent of his attempts for 569 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.8 rating.

He sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

As a rookie, Purdy had the confidence of a veteran QB and quickly grew into an outspoken leader of the team.

That's something he hopes to carry over into the next season.

“And then the pros, just building off the leadership and the courage that I had," Purdy said. "Stepping out and going to lead a team, you have to have confidence in the NFL and you can see it in the film. I just have to keep building off that as well.”

While Purdy's primary goal is to recover from his elbow surgery, he's got his eye set on how to get better once he is able to step back onto the field with his squad.

