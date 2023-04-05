49ers' Brock Purdy feels no extra pressure after starting QB endorsement

Purdy feels no extra pressure after starting QB endorsement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy’s 2022 NFL season has given him the edge in the battle for the 49ers’ starting quarterback job.

However, the Iowa State product isn’t concentrating on being under center for Week 1 despite receiving an endorsement from 49ers general manager John Lynch.

“For me, I have to get healthy first; that’s how I’m looking at it,” Purdy said last Thursday on FOX Sports 910’s “Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B.”

After suffering a complete UCL tear during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29, Purdy’s main goal this offseason will be to ensure his elbow is ready for the 2023 season.

“Day by day, I have to get healthy. Everything will fall into place from there. Other than that, man, I love my teammates. I love to compete, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this organization win. And that’s how I’m looking at it. And nothing more than that.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Purdy’s situation at the annual NFL Owners Meeting last week.

“We start Phase 1 [on April 17] and I expect everyone back at that time,” Shanahan said. “I think he will do his rehab down here [in Arizona], and then I’m sure he will move it to us.

“We’ll see in three months if he can be ready for camp, or if not, could possibly say that it’s going a little slower, it might be Week 1. I’m hearing at the latest Week 4, but that’s just all estimations, and we will see what happens.”

If the injury keeps the 23-year-old out for the start of the season, it could open the door for third-year signal caller Trey Lance or newly-signed free agent Sam Darnold to become the starting quarterback.

