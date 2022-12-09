49ers' Brock Purdy faces historic task vs. Tom Brady in first NFL start

Purdy faces historic task vs. Brady in first NFL start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

New 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the 22-year-old rookie, who was picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft by San Francisco, that could be a daunting task in itself.

But historically speaking, Purdy will aim to do what no quarterback has done before in his first start: Beat the GOAT.

Luckily for Purdy, the odds are in his favor.

#49ers are 3.5 point favorites Sunday against Bucs, Tom Brady.



Brock Purdy is the first rookie QB drafted in the 7th round or undrafted to be favored in his first career start since Brad Goebel (PHI) in 1991.



This is only second time Brady has been an underdog vs. rookie QB. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 7, 2022

In Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and immediately looked the part of a poised starter.

But as he looks ahead to Brady’s arrival in the Bay Area on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Purdy is more focused on going up against the Bucs’ defense rather than the legendary quarterback.

“I think it’s awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing, and playing his team,” Purdy told reporters Thursday. “But at the same time, I’m playing the defense. I’m going to be going up against those guys rather than Tom himself.

“But definitely so awesome to have Tom Brady come in and play on the same field and compete against our team and stuff like that … So, really excited about it.”

Brock Purdy is excited to share the field with Tom Brady on Sunday ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/cxtPzleJIB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 9, 2022

Purdy’s teammates have acknowledged the young signal-caller possesses confidence not often seen in players his age.

He’ll certainly need plenty of that to make history against Brady this weekend -- and extend San Francisco’s winning streak to six straight games.

