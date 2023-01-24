49ers' Brock Purdy could be first rookie QB to win NFL conference championship

Purdy could become first rookie QB to win conference title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy could rewrite the history books if all goes well for the 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Game.

Purdy will be the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game, joining Mark Sanchez (2009), Joe Flacco (2008), Ben Roethlisberger (2004) and Shaun King (1999).

Of the group, the 23-year-old is looking to be the first to earn a win, as the previous four combined to go 0-4 with nine interceptions and just four passing touchdowns. Only Sanchez with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Roethlisberger threw touchdowns with two each.

For more context, the four quarterbacks averaged around 196 passing yards and lost by an average of 10.2 points. Overall, the group threw for a combined 787 yards and was outscored by 41 points, 105-64.

And while the nine interceptions is an alarming number, recent history suggests that Purdy might be in better shape. Through two playoff games so far, Purdy has not thrown an interception or lost a fumble.

Purdy only has thrown three interceptions compared to 13 touchdowns since taking over as San Francisco's starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. Granted, six regular-season games and two playoff matchups are a small sample size, but the evidence is there to suggest that Purdy could break that streak.

Against the swarming Dallas Cowboys defense in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Purdy's poise was on display, a trait San Francisco's coaching staff has embraced.

No stranger to the biggest of moments, 49ers fans are hopeful Purdy's success under duress can keep San Francisco rolling against the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

If Purdy does get the 49ers to the Super Bowl, add another accolade to the rookie's already impressive resume.

