49ers' Brock Purdy continues to make NFL history in tough win over Cowboys

Purdy continues to make history in challenging win vs. Cowboys

With every 49ers win, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy etches his name in the history books.

Sunday's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium was no different, as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft continued to defy the odds by advancing to the NFC Championship Game -- the first rookie to play for a conference title since 2009.

And while Purdy isn't the only rookie to start a championship game, he joins a short, exclusive list of those who came before him.

Brock Purdy joins an exclusive list ðŸ‘@49ers pic.twitter.com/XRlifqEuWF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

Not bad company, but Purdy certainly would like to become the first from that list to make it to the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign.

Purdy outplayed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFC Divisional Playoff and finished 19-for-29 with 214 yards passing, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Turnovers proved to be the difference in Sunday's hard-fought defensive battle, and Purdy's ability to take care of the ball through four quarters contributed mightily to the playoff win.

Brock Purdy tonight:



19/29

214 YDS

First rookie QB to beat Dallas in the playoffs since Dieter Brock in 1986.



49ers vs Eagles in the NFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/mquyrbKBDn — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2023

After first beating the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round and then eliminating Dallas, Purdy became only the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to win two playoff games, per the 49ers. The only other quarterbacks to do so in their first season are Joe Flacco and Mark Sanchez.

Purdy also is the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to throw for 200 or more yards in back-to-back postseason games.

The 23-year-old already has solidified his place in San Francisco lore after beating the rival Cowboys in the playoffs while reaching many milestones along the way.

Come Sunday, Purdy will look to achieve his biggest accomplishment yet: Becoming the first rookie quarterback ever to reach the Super Bowl.

