The 49ers and defensive end Ziggy Ansah have met a couple of times this year without agreeing to a deal.

The third time may turn out to be the charm. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are flying Ansah into West Virginia to undergo COVID-19 testing and potentially join the team as they remain on the East Coast ahead of their Week Three road game against the Giants.

Ansah’s return is linked to developments from the 49ers’ Sunday visit to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets. Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas both suffered knee injuries that are believed to be season-ending ACL tears. They were already without defensive end Dee Ford due to a neck injury, so Ansah would fill a clear need on defense.

The 49ers also have former Dolphins first-round pick Dion Jordan on the practice squad and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a promotion as the team deals with the fallout from Sunday.

49ers bringing in Ziggy Ansah for another visit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk