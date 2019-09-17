49ers bringing in Sam Young for a visit

The 49ers know there might not be many tackle options out there.

But they’re looking at one of them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are bringing veteran tackle Sam Young in for a visit today.

They need depth after losing starting left tackle Joe Staley to a broken fibula, and swing tackle Shon Coleman to a preseason ankle injury.

Young spent a couple of weeks in camp with the 49ers this preseason, so there’s some familiarity there. The 32-year-old has also been with the Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars, and Dolphins. He worked out for the Dolphins recently.