A day after dealing a piece of their defensive front, the 49ers are bringing another one back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are re-signing defensive end Ronald Blair to a one-year deal.

Blair had three sacks last season, before he was lost for the season to a torn ACL last November.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He’s already up and running, and has shown to fit in well with what they’re doing. But without the ability to take a physical for another team at the moment, his options were likely limited.

It doesn’t make up for dealing DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, but he does lend a bit of stability.

49ers bringing back Ronald Blair for another year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk