49ers bringing back cornerback Dontae Johnson

With Richard Sherman set to miss some time with a hamstring injury, the 49ers are bringing back a familiar face for their secondary.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 49ers are re-signing cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, with a lot of stickers on his bag since leaving as a free agent after the 2017 season.

This will actually be his fourth stint with the team, including this past offseason and a month earlier this year.

Between his first and second times with the team, he was with the Seahawks, Bills, Cardinals, and Chiefs. He also had a short stint with the Chargers between training camp and coming back to the 49ers in October.