49ers bring Jordan Mills in for a visit

The 49ers are looking for some experienced depth on the offensive line, so they’re bringing in a veteran starter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are bringing Jordan Mills in for a visit today.

Mills started all 16 games for each of the last three years for the Bills, but was released by the Dolphins last week in their quest to rid their roster of competent blockers because they must secretly hate Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 49ers could use an experienced swing tackle behind Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, after losing Shon Coleman to a preseason injury. Their current backups are a sixth-round rookie (Justin Skule) and an undrafted rookie (Daniel Brunskill).