49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers.

Miller started all 24 games he played in Carolina and was a starter for the Bills and Bengals before moving to the NFC South team. He’s started 84 total games since entering the league as a 2015 third-round pick.

The 49ers started Aaron Banks at left guard and fourth-round pick Spencer Burford at right guard in their final preseason game. Adding Miller could lead to a new look on the interior of the offensive line.

