49ers bring back WR Mohamed Sanu

The 49ers are adding depth to their receiving corps by bringing back veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu according to Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney.

Sanu, 31, spent three games in San Francisco last season while they dealt with a slew of injury issues at the position. Now he joins a receiving corps still in search of a No. 3 receiver.

He’s been relatively unproductive the last two years, with 76 catches for two 707 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games. He had one catch for nine yards with the 49ers last year.

However, between 2016 and 2018 he averaged 64 catches, 730 yards and four touchdowns per year. In one season in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the Falcons in 2016 he had 653 yards and four touchdowns on 59 catches.

Sanu could wind up filling the void left by Kendrick Bourne and bringing a veteran presence to a relatively inexperienced group of receivers.

In nine NFL seasons with the Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, 49ers and Lions, Sanu has 420 receptions, 4,684 receiving yards and. 27 touchdown catches.