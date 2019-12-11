49ers bring back Jordan Matthews

After getting cut again by the Eagles, Jordan Matthews has been signed again by the 49ers.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers added the veteran wide receiver back to the roster among a flurry of moves.

They also announced the addition or cornerback Dontae Johnson, and that center Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers also put Marquise Goodwin on IR yesterday, so they needed the help.

Matthews was with the 49ers all offseason, was released in final cuts, but brought back in October for injury cover. He recently spent his third stint with the Eagles, starting one of his two games there.