The 49ers are hanging onto some line depth.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are re-signing offensive lineman Ben Garland.

The one-year deal is worth $2.25 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 31-year-old Garland signed with the 49ers last offseason and ended up starting in the Super Bowl last season, filling in for an injured Weston Richburg.

He began his career with the Broncos, and spent four years with the Falcons.

49ers bring back center Ben Garland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk