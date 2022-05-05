49ers to bring in 2 more RBs for rookie tryouts

The 49ers’ rookie minicamp is set to start May 13 with a handful of players in attendance who were neither drafted nor signed as undrafted rookies. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on Thursday reported San Francisco expects a couple of RBs to try out for the club at minicamp, including Boise State’s Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Hawaii’s Calvin Turner.

Habibi-Likio spent his first three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Boise State for the 2021 campaign. His best year with the Ducks was in 2019 when he put up 10 rushing touchdowns and 337 yards on 85 attempts. In his one year with the Broncos he saw an uptick in pass-catching work with a career-high 23 catches for 213 yards. He also had 107 carries for 374 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Habibi-Likio is listed at 6-1, 210 pounds so his size is intriguing and there’s always a chance a running back impresses enough to get a shot in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Turner is a fascinating prospect because of his dual production as a runner and receiver in college. He’s listed as a running back, but he actually had as many receptions as carries in 2021. In two years at Hawaii he rushed 133 times for 647 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 106 passes for 1,422 yards and 10 touchdowns. With such an emphasis on offensive versatility in San Francisco Watkins will get a chance to show off his full skill set in the tryout.

