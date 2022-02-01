49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, Trey Lance to work out together in 2022 offseason

Aiyuk says he will work out with Lance during offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' season came to an end just barely over 24 hours ago and some players have already begun planning how they will prepare for the 2022 season.

After San Francisco lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, the offseason began sooner than the 49ers had hoped.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spoke to the media Monday afternoon after the game, where he discussed his plans for the offseason.

"I think first, this offseason, I get to go into an offseason healthy, which is a huge blessing," Aiyuk told reporters on Monday. "To get through an entire season, and come out on the clean side, and to be able to start the offseason on my terms, and to be able to start working on what I want to work on instead of having to start the offseason rehabbing.



"I have what I think I need to improve upon as a player. So, I think this year is just understanding what they want, what they think are the areas of improvement for me, and coming out to OTAs, whatever it is, the first time we get together, just being on the same page. But I think, for me, just having my legs under me."

When the 49ers selected rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Aiyuk was among the first to get in reps with the 21-year-old as the two worked out together back in early May.

Aiyuk shared that the two will once again work out together in Southern California this offseason.



"Trey [Lance] and I, we have the same trainer," Aiyuk said. "We both work out together down in Southern California. So, I've talked to him. I've talked to Nate [Sudfeld] as well. We'll be down there, throwing together, working out together."

Lance is expected to take over as the 49ers' starting quarterback next season with Jimmy Garoppolo likely being traded this offseason.

The rookie's minimal experience with the first-team offense this season was encouraging, but an entire offseason to prepare and develop a chemistry with his receivers will only help to further his development in year two.

