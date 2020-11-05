49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel placed on COVID-19 list

Aiyuk, Williams and Deebo on COVID list; out vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are going to be even more shorthanded against the Green Bay Packers than we thought. In addition to all of their injuries, they'll be missing several players due to COVID-19.

The 49ers announced Wednesday morning that receiver Kendrick Bourne had tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, the team announced Wednesday afternoon that fellow receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as well as left tackle Trent Williams have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as they were deemed to be close contacts of Bourne.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo was the first to report.

"The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List," the team said in a statement. "San Francisco has also downgraded the game status of Aiyuk and Williams to out against the Green Bay Packers. Samuel was previously ruled out for tomorrow’s game with a hamstring injury."

Samuel wasn't going to play anyway due to injury, but with both Bourne and Aiyuk now unavailable, the 49ers will have severely limited options at receiver for Thursday's game against the Packers.

