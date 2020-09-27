49ers' Brandon Aiyuk shows off game-changing speed on first career TD

49ers' Aiyuk showcases speed, versatility on first career TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan spent all offseason dreaming up ways to get Brandon Aiyuk the ball, and the 49ers' first-round draft pick showed everyone how electric he is with the ball in his hands Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

With the 49ers leading the New York Giants 16-9 late in the third quarter, quarterback Nick Mullens faked a handoff to Jeff Wilson Jr. and tossed it to Aiyuk on the reverse. The rookie did the rest, racing 19 yards untouched for his first career touchdown.

Aiyuk goes untouched for his first TD 🚫👆 pic.twitter.com/gPh6yy8kLp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2020

Shanahan's offense is built around playmakers who are dynamic with the ball in their hands. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have thrived in the system, and Aiyuk was drafted to give the 49ers another weapon who can make people miss and rack up the yards with the ball in his hands.

Aiyuk missed the first game of the season with a hamstring ailment but returned in Week 2 to grab two passes for 21 yards in a win over the New York Jets.

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries early in the season. Samuel has missed the first three games with a Jones fracture in his foot and Kittle has missed the last two games with a knee sprain. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed Sunday's game with a high ankle sprain.

Aiyuk might be one of the lone bright spots in a trying first few weeks for the 49ers. He appears to be the real deal, and that will make the 49ers' offense all the more explosive once it gets back to full strength.