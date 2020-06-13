49ers' Brandon Aiyuk 'locked in' during workouts, Jimmy Garoppolo says

Six weeks removed from being drafted, 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn't appear to be overwhelmed by the NFL.

Aiyuk, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has dropped in on several workouts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other 49ers receivers at San Jose State in recent weeks, and he's holding his own.

Garoppolo spoke to The Athletic's Matt Barrows on Friday, and discussed what it's been like to read plays to the former Arizona State receiver.

"You can tell when you're calling a play and you look into a guy's eye and know if he's taking it in or if it's like, ‘What the hell is this guy saying?' " Garoppolo told Barrows. "And he was engaged, he was locked in. And he was a fun guy to be around, too."

According to Barrows, in addition to Aiyuk, receivers Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Shawn Poindexter and Chris Thompson, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have taken part in the workouts with Garoppolo.

The 49ers' facility in Santa Clara hasn't been allowed to open, which is why Garoppolo has been organizing the workouts with his teammates at another site.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has high hopes for Aiyuk. The 49ers passed on the chance to draft top wide receivers prospects Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb with the No. 13 pick. Instead, they used that selection on defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and traded up from No. 31 to take Aiyuk.

Veteran Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency, signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints, so Aiyuk will be expected to step in and make an immediate impact.

If Aiyuk is already picking up the playbook, the 49ers should be in good shape heading into the 2020 NFL season.

