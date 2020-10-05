49ers' Brandon Aiyuk had history of hurdling defenders before wild TD

Aiyuk had history of hurdling defenders before leaping TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wouldn't have been a leap to predict 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk would hurdle a defender in a game.

Perhaps you didn't imagine it would happen as spectacularly as Aiyuk managed Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles when the receiver vaulted clean over Eagles safety Marcus Epps as part of a statistically improbable 38-yard touchdown run. But Aiyuk has a history of cleanly clearing opponents with his jumping ability.

Aiyuk flashed it while playing for Sierra College in Rocklin, Nevada, and video of him leaping over one of his teammates in a practice drill resurfaced Sunday night after his incredible touchdown.

Don't try this at home.

Aiyuk posted a 40-inch vertical leap at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, which was tied for the fifth-highest among wide receivers.

The rest of the 2020 rookie class will have a tough time pulling off an in-game leap as memorable as Aiyuk's on Sunday's touchdown, though.