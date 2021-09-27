49ers' Brandon Aiyuk catches first 2021 TD after limited usage

49ers' Aiyuk finally catches first 2021 TD after limited use originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After two weeks of limited usage, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was part of the game plan against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo targeted the second-year pro early and often at Levi's Stadium, and the two connected for an 8-yard touchdown on the 49ers' opening drive of the second half.

Aiyuk's first touchdown reception of the 2021 season was the culmination of a 13-play, 83-yard drive that ate up 7:19 of the game clock and cut the 49ers' deficit to 17-14.

Jimmy ➡️ Aiyuk for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XVXLeZkXiT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2021

The 2020 first-round pick had four receptions for 37 yards on six targets following that drive after having just one catch on two targets through the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

After a solid rookie season, Aiyuk was expected to have a breakout second campaign. But a hamstring injury limited him in training camp, and when the 49ers opened the season in Detroit, the Arizona State product wasn't targeted at all in the Week 1 win over the Lions.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Aiyuk was impressive during a week of practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, and the wideout saw an uptick in his usage in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers fans are hoping this is the game that gets the explosive Aiyuk going. If it is, Shanahan's offense could be shifting into another gear very soon.