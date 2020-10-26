49ers waive Parnell Motley, Alex Barrett; prepare for more additions

49ers prepare for more additions by waiving Motley, Barrett originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Monday began clearing room for some upcoming additions to their roster.

The 49ers waived defensive lineman Alex Barrett and recently acquired cornerback Parnell Motley.

The release of Barrett clears the way for the arrival of edge rusher Jordan Willis, whom the 49ers acquired in a trade with the New York Jets last week. After passing the COVID-19 protocols and a physical, Willis is eligible to join his new team this week.

Barrett's exit comes one day after he played 18 snaps on the defensive line for the 49ers on Sunday in their 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots. He was credited with one tackle. He appeared in three games for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers claimed Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13. He joined the team in Santa Clara last week and was among the team's six inactive players for Sunday's game.

The 49ers are getting healthier at cornerback, so they could no longer keep Motley on their 53-man roster. Dontae Johnson is back from a groin injury, and the club expects nickelback K'Waun Williams to soon be available after missing three games with a knee injury.

The 49ers will have two openings on their active roster after Willis officially joins the team. Those spots will be filled when the club determines if they need more help at wide receiver and running back.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a hamstring injury and Richie James sustained an ankle injury on Sunday against the Patriots. The 49ers could promote wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad.

The 49ers also are running out of receivers for practice. Jauan Jennings, a rookie on the practice squad, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain.

The 49ers also are thin at running back due to injuries to Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson. The 49ers have one running back, Austin Walter, on their practice squad.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast