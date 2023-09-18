49ers' Bosa vows it's ‘up from here' after second sack-less game

49ers' Bosa vows it's ‘up from here' after second sack-less game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers did not generate much pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sunday's first half at SoFi Stadium, when each of the Los Angeles Rams’ three possessions ended in points.

And while they never get many hits on the 15-year veteran, the 49ers managed to apply a little more pressure to help create two game-changing interceptions in their 30-23 victory over the Rams.

“I expected a little bit more pass rush, kind of what we saw towards the end of the game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought we got going well there.”

Stafford completed 34 of 55 pass attempts for 307 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of just 67.8. Linebacker Fred Warner registered the 49ers' only sack of the game.

The highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Nick Bosa, was held without a sack for the second game to open the season. He was credited with three quarterback hurries.

“I saw him make a number of plays there at the end.” Shanahan said of Bosa. “I thought he pressured him sometimes, but I’ll see when I study the tape.”

The Rams made a concerted effort — much like the 49ers did on the other side against the Rams' Aaron Donald — to slow down Bosa with their tactics.

Bosa often faced double-team blocks, and Stafford relied on a short-passing game that did not give the 49ers’ pass-rushers much of an opportunity to get to the quarterback.

“Stafford’s a Hall of Fame quarterback, and whenever they have him, they have a chance,” Bosa said following the 49ers’ win.

Bosa, who missed all of training camp in a contract holdout, played 63 of the 49ers’ 80 defensive snaps (79 percent).

He said he felt better than in his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bosa played the season opener just three days after reporting to the team facility to sign a five-year, $170 million extension.

“I think I improved from last week, for sure,” Bosa said. “I was a little more comfortable. I had some answers for some of the things they were throwing at me.

“[There are] definitely some things I want to work on, which is tough especially with a Thursday night. I’m happy we won.”

The 49ers have a quick turnaround to face the New York Giants in their home opener Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Bosa believes he will again be ready for a full workload.

“Not too concerned about it,” Bosa said. “I feel good. I think I needed a couple games to get my body into football shape, for sure. You can’t simulate it.

“Now that I’m through two, and I’ve had some pretty good output for this one, I think I’m only going to be up from here.”

