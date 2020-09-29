49ers blowout of Giants skyrockets them up NFL Wire power rankings

The 49ers were stuck floating just above the top 20 of the NFL Wire power rankings following a loss to the Cardinals in Week 1 and then a win over the Jets marred by a slew of major injuries. Now the reigning NFC champs are back sniffing the top 10 at No. 11 in the NFL Wire rankings following a blowout victory over the Giants in Week 3.

There were understandable concerns about San Francisco’s long-term outlook given their number of injuries to key players, but the way they performed with a number of reserves in starting roles against New York showed that the 49ers’ roster and coaching staff gives them a leg up, even when hurt. Via NFL Wire’s Doug Farrar:

Jimmy Garoppolo backup Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown, rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk led all of Mullens’ targets with five catches for 70 yards, Mullens spread it around to 10 different people, and the defense managed two sacks and six quarterback hits without Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. Yes, the Giants are awful, but to keep his team on point in the face of all these injuries means that Kyle Shanahan doesn’t just know how to design offenses — he also knows how to lead people.

Things should only get better for the 49ers on the injury front. Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel could all return in Week 4, and Richard Sherman is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after Week 5.

If the 49ers can weather the injury storm and get healthy into for the tough back half of their schedule, they could quickly find themselves back among the elite in the NFL Wire power rankings.

