49ers block Packers’ punt and return it for a touchdown
San Francisco blocked Corey Bojorquez’s punt and Talanoa Hufang picked it up and ran it in for a game tying touchdown in the 49ers 13-10 victory.
Not everyone is on the quarterback's side.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number. Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers [more]
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was still angry after the game about the foul on Caruso.
Green Bay Packers player got virus after falsely implying he was vaccinated
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
Jones let it rip Friday; Mike McCarthy and Amari Cooper were among his targets as he aired his frustrations for fans in a radio interview. | From @ToddBrock24f7
USA TODAY Sports broke down the 12 most intriguing cases on the ballot, with all you need to know heading into Tuesday’s momentous announcement.
NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.
Steve Kerr opened up about why there seemed to be such an emotional reaction from the Warriors after a win over the lowly Rockets.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was not pleased by a flagrant foul committed by the Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen against guard Alex Caruso.
We don't know who the Vikings are going to hire as their new general manager and head coach. And we certainly don't know what those new hires will think of the roster they will inherit. What we do know is that one of their first decisions — and perhaps their biggest decision — is what do do about the Vikings' QB situation, as outlined recently by columnist Chip Scoggins. There are three ...
Former NFL officiating head Mike Pereira is just like many fans: he's bothered by controversial calls. He's also not sure if things will get better.
The DP World Tour has always brought the heat in social content.
UFC 270 participants came face-to-face for the final time before they throw down tomorrow in Anaheim, Calif.
The first 2022 NFL mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah projects Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis to the Lions in the 1st round
The LA Rams won their first meeting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Here's what NFL reporters and experts predict will happen in the playoffs.
Subzero wind chills aren't going to put a damper on Green Bay fans' spirits. They embrace the bitter cold. It's a source of pride and their identity.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a topic of conversation days after their NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.