49ers go all black, Rams all yellow for Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

This week's Thursday night NFL matchup pits two of the league's weaker squads, but at least the uniforms might make for something nice to watch.

The 49ers (0-2) will host the rival Rams (1-1) in Santa Clara, Calif. (8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network). On Tuesday, we got a glimpse of the teams' Nike Color Rush uniforms for the NFC West contest.









pic.twitter.com/vfhRkRecXn

Both uniform sets remind us a little of college football. The Rams are going with a look similar to that trotted out by Michigan in its season-openning win over Florida. The 49ers' all-black look is a bit of a flashback to last weekend when Louisville dialed up the hype for its eventual blowout loss to Clemson with a blackout (and those awesome helmets).

The uniforms for Michigan-Florida were also designed by Nike as part of Color Rush.