49ers bigger Week 7 favorites vs. Washington than any road game in years

The 49ers haven't been in this spot in a while.

Not only is San Francisco 5-0 for the first time since 1990, but it enters Week 7 as a bigger road favorite than at any point since 2013. Multiple sports books list the 49ers as 10-point favorites over Washington on Sunday, and they have not been a double-digit favorite away from home since 2013.

The 49ers were 14.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27, 2013, and San Francisco covered with a 42-10 win over the then-winless Jaguars. Although the 49ers were the away team that day, it technically wasn't a true road game since it took place on a neutral site at London's Wembley Stadium.

It has been even longer since the 49ers were a double-digit favorite in a true road game. San Francisco was favored by 12.5 points on a New Year's Day win over the Rams in ... St. Louis in 2012. The 49ers did not cover that day, but kicker David Akers did throw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, so you conceivably could've made some money on a prop bet.

These 49ers won't mind following in the footsteps of their double-digit spread predecessors. The 2011 team that beat the Rams won more games (13) than any other San Francisco squad this century en route to an appearance in the NFC Championship. The 2013 team won just one fewer game and also made it to the NFC Championship.

There are a lot of steps in between, of course, the first of which is Sunday at FedEx Field against Washington. A 49ers win would mark their first 6-0 start since 1990, and just their fourth in franchise history.

Stranger upsets have happened, but the odds are in San Francisco's favor.

