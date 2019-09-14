49ers-Bengals odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 2 game

Week 1 came and went faster than the timeframe of Antonio Brown's latest helmet deal being taken away.

The 49ers kicked off the season with a 31-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco spent this week sticking to their Community Tuesday's in Youngstown, Ohio and moving on from linebacker Kwon Alexander's hit on Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston.

The NFL didn't forget, however, and fined Alexander $28,075. This was after he received a 15-yard penalty and an ejection from the game.

But Week 2 brings a new matchup: The Cincinnati Bengals. And according to SportsLine, the Bengals are slightly favored.

Line:

Caesars: CIN -2 (-110)

Consensus: CIN -1 (-106)

Westgate: CIN -1 (-110)

Wynn: CIN -2 (-110)







Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Bengals matchup shaking out:

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Bengals 23



Ben Baby, ESPN: 49ers 24, Bengals 17



Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: 49ers 24, Bengals 23



Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Bengals 24, 49ers 20



Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Bengals 23, 49ers 20



Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 30, Bengals 17



Tyler Dragon, Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals 24, 49ers 17

























