49ers-Bengals inactives: Trent Williams misses second consecutive game

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams both will miss their second straight 49ers game Sunday as San Francisco hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel already was ruled out for the Week 8 game due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder, while Williams missed practice all week as he deals with an ankle injury.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad to be available for Sunday's game.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday, will start as the 49ers look to snap their two-game losing streak.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

Here are the Bengals' four inactive players:

Kickoff in Santa Clara is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

