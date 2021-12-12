49ers-Bengals inactives: Deebo Samuel will play in Week 14 game

Deebo indeed active for 49ers' pivotal game vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After his status was up in the air throughout the week, Deebo Samuel indeed will be in uniform for the 49ers' pivotal clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Samuel was not among the seven 49ers inactives for Week 14.

Samuel missed the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 with a groin injury. Elijah Mitchell and Dontae Johnson both are inactive, as Mitchell was unable to emerge from concussion protocol and Johnson is attending to a personal matter.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is among the inactives for Cincinnati, leaving them without their leading tackler against the 49ers.

Bengals inactives for today's game against the 49ers: WR Trenton Irwin, RB Chris Evans, LB Markus Bailey, LB Logan Wilson, OT Fred Johnson, DE Khalid Kareem, DT Tyler Shelvin. https://t.co/Rwxt4YvCTP — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 12, 2021

Sunday's game is set for a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium.