The 49ers lost defensive end Nick Bosa during Sunday’s win over the Jets and they don’t expect him back this season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 31-13 win that Bosa “most likely” tore his ACL. Further testing will be done to confirm that diagnosis, but it doesn’t sound too promising for the 2019 first-round pick getting back on the field.

Bosa’s tests won’t be the only ones the 49ers are waiting for in the coming hours. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his ankle and Shanahan said the team thinks it is a high-ankle sprain. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and running back Raheem Mostert also left with knee injuries.

Throw in the absences of tight end George Kittle, defensive end Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman and wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are being forced to dig deep into their depth early this season.

49ers believe Nick Bosa tore his ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk