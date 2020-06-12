49ers believe continuity is big boost for Super Bowl return quest

Only three teams have returned to the Super Bowl a year after losing under the game's brightest lights and walked away with a win. The 2018 New England Patriots are the only team to do since the 1970s.

The 49ers hope to become the fourth team to achieve the feat, with revenge on their mind after suffering a 31-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Facing an odd offseason due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic)< the 49ers, who return 82.6 percent of their snaps from last season and only lost two assistant coaches to promotions believe their familiarity with each other will be an asset during the strange summer.

"When camp rolls around we're going to not miss a beat," Nick Bosa said, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "We're going to get right to it. It might take a couple practices, but I'm confident in our team. And now that we've been together … and most of the guys have been there, I think we're going to be one of the teams that really takes advantage of this."

The 49ers couldn't return all their starters from the team that went 13-3 and won the NFC West. The 49ers traded Deforest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, lost Joe Staley to retirement and saw Emmanuel Sanders join the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The 49ers drafted defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are expected to fill the holes left by Buckner and Sanders. The 49ers also managed to fill the Staley-sized hole in their offensive line by acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams in a trade with Washington.

As the 49ers spend their offseason on Zoom calls getting reacquainted with their system, the veterans know they have a responsibility to get Kinlaw and Aiyuk up to speed and on the same page as everyone.

"A lot of the onus does come on us and the coaching staff and everybody else involved to make sure they are up to speed and have the right mindset going into training camp when that time comes to make sure they're in shape and know what to expect," linebacker Fred Warner said.

Much is expected of the 49ers this season. They have a roster that is built to win now behind a vicious defense and an offense with the firepower to match any team in the NFL.

As teams chasing the 49ers and defending champion Chiefs try to integrate a host of new pieces via Zoom, last year's Super Bowl participants return almost all of their key parts and are geared up for another run to the title round.

The 49ers will need big contributions from Kinlaw and Aiyuk. They'll need Williams to be a wall at left tackle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo must continue to improve in his second full season as a starter in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

If those things happen there's no reason not to expect to see the 49ers in Tampa Bay come February.

49ers believe continuity is big boost for Super Bowl return quest