49ers ‘can beat anyone’ with Christian McCaffrey addition, John Lynch believes

Tristi Rodriguez
·2 min read

Lynch: 49ers 'can beat anyone' with CMC, offensive weapons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. 

Imagine adding Christian McCaffrey into a mix of an already-talented offense.

That’s exactly what the 49ers did when they sent the Carolina Panthers their 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the star running back on Oct. 21.

McCaffrey joined forces with guys like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and the rest of San Francisco’s dual-threat offensive weapons behind a mastermind of a play-caller in Kyle Shanahan.

To general manager John Lynch, the rest of the league is in for a rude awakening from here on out.

“I mean you add those guys and put them in there with [Brandon] Aiyuk, you put them in there with Kittle, Elijah Mitchell, [Kyle Juszczyk] -- it’s just a multitude of weapons,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers insider Matt Maiocco during “49ers Game Plan”.

“I think it presents issues because they’re all such versatile football players. We look for versatility and I think Christian can beat you in so many different ways as can Deebo as can Juice as can Kittle. We’re going to be tough to deal with and like I said, it’s about the consistency. It’s about stopping beating ourselves, because when right, we can play with and beat anyone.”

In only his second game in red and gold, McCaffrey showed exactly why the 49ers traded for him in San Francisco’s 31-14 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

RELATED: Breer: 49ers 'check a lot of boxes' as possible Brady suitor

In the division rivalry showdown, McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw a touchdown pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game. He also became the first player in 49ers history to record the touchdown triple crown.

It took him 10 days to do so.

It isn’t taking long for him to get up to speed with coach Kyle Shanahan’s playbook, but once he does become fully familiar with the plays, there’s no telling what he and the 49ers can accomplish for the rest of the season.

