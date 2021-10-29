49ers-Bears injury report: Trey Lance cleared to be backup QB

49ers-Bears injury report: Lance cleared to be backup QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report, and he will serve as the team's backup quarterback Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start against the Chicago Bears in the Week 8 game. Shanahan said there is the possibility that Lance could have a specific package of plays available.

Lance is returning to action after sustaining a left knee sprain on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and edge rusher Dee Ford are listed as doubtful with concussions. Shanahan said there still is the possibility either or both players could be cleared before kickoff.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (ankle) are listed as questionable.

#49ers injury report



OUT: DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (knee)



Doubtful: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion)



Questionable: T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow), DL Samson Ebukam (ankle) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 29, 2021

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had knee surgery this week and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Story continues

Williams did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to the field in a limited role Friday, before the 49ers were scheduled to travel to Chicago. Rookie Jaylon Moore started the 49ers' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts in place of Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowl player.

Bears injury report for Week 8 game vs. #49ers. pic.twitter.com/feB7vGzFCy — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 29, 2021

The Bears will not have edge rusher Khalil Mack, the team's leader in sacks, whom they ruled out from playing in Sunday's game due to a foot injury.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast