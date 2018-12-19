49ers, Bears injury reports: Matt Breida limited originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA – Running back Matt Breida, who left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime with an aggravation of an ankle injury, took part in limited practice Wednesday.

The 49ers return to action Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Special-teamer Mark Nzeocha was the only 49ers player who did not participate in practice Wednesday due to an injury. Nzeocha, a Pro Bowl alternate, sat out with a groin injury.

Left tackle Joe Staley took his usual Wednesday off. He is scheduled to return to practice on Thursday.

The 49ers expect to have nearly everyone available for Sunday's game. On Tuesday, the 49ers placed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 49ers re-signed defensive back Tyvis Powell to take his place.

Former 49ers outside linebacker Aaron Lynch did not practice for the Bears due to an elbow injury. Lynch, a fifth-year pro, has appeared in 13 games with three starts. He has 16 tackles and three sacks.

49ers practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

LB Mark Nzeocha (groin)

T Joe Staley (not injury related)







Limited practice

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

S Antone Exum (hip)

C Weston Richburg (knee)

LB Malcolm Smith (achilles)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

CB K'Waun Williams (knee)













Bears practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

S Eddie Jackson (ankle)

LB Aaron Lynch (elbow)





