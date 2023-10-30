49ers' Banks to miss time; Greenlaw day to day with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers head into their bye week desperately needing rest. None may need it more than offensive lineman Aaron Banks and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw has been dealing with a host of injuries including his groin (Week 2), ankle (Weeks 4 and 5), hamstring (Weeks 6 and 7) and a now a shoulder injury that was not previously on the injury report.

Greenlaw appeared in pain every time he got up from making a tackle during the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. One day later, coach Kyle Shanahan explained the behavior via conference call with local reporters.

“The wear and tear that he has had the past few weeks with his ankle, but his shoulder was the worst thing,” Shanahan said. “I know it’s been bothering him for a couple of weeks and it got worse during the game.

“He is one of our many guys who really need this break.”

The coach hopes Greenlaw will be available after the bye week. But Banks, on the other hand, will miss some time. The offensive lineman suffered “turf toe” -- a hyperextension of his toe -- toward the end of the game, which means Banks will miss multiple weeks.

“Turf toe, you never know,” Shanahan said. “They told me it should be a few weeks when I got here. I know that’s a little vague, but I would say that means at least three weeks. I was told he did it on the second-to-last drive."

The club will likely look to Brock Purdy’s roommate, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj or veteran John Feliciano to step in during Banks’ recovery. Shanahan also offered an update on left tackle Trent Williams, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

“We didn’t let him work out at all on game day,” Shanahan said. “We thought he was too far away after seeing him on Saturday night. Thought he was going to be good, but he wasn’t. Hopefully he will have a good week at rehab, and be ready to go when we come back for practice on Monday.”

Players have another day of work on Tuesday before their week-long break, with practice resuming Nov. 6.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast