49ers 'badly' need Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert back, Donte Whitner says

49ers need Jimmy G, Mostert back 'badly,' Whitner says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers managed to finish off the New York Jets and beat the lowly New York Giants without Jimmy Garoppolo, but in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's stadium, they were reminded of what they're missing. There was plenty of blame to go around the entire team, but the quarterback play was particularly poor and sealed San Francisco's fate.

After watching Nick Mullens miss some easy completions and commit three extremely costly turnovers before being pulled for third-stringer C.J. Beathard, it's increasingly obvious that the 49ers need Garoppolo back sooner rather than later if they intend on being a sure-fire playoff team. At 2-2, they're not in dire straits, but the schedule is about to get much, much tougher, and they can't overlook any opponent right now given their current options under center.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Which begs the question: How close is Garoppolo to returning?

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that he wouldn't hesitate to start Garoppolo if he proved he could "run around and protect himself," but he has yet to practice since sustaining a high ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Jets. Garoppolo obviously will need to participate in practice this coming week in order to be a consideration for San Francisco's home game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5; otherwise, it'll be up to Mullens and/or Beathard again. And we've seen how that goes.

"This is the franchise quarterback," NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner said of Garoppolo following the loss to the Eagles. "This is the $100 million man. Enough of the Garoppolo talk and the quarterback controversy. When he's out there, he wins football games. He moves this offense, right? So I don't want to hear about that."

Whitner explained on "49ers Postgame Live" that he believes the team can't afford for Garoppolo to be out much longer. But there's another absence that is proving quite problematic.

"And another guy that they're missing out there is Raheem Mostert," he continued. "The defenses aren't afraid of Jet McKinnon and the other backs -- they're not afraid of their speed, whether it's in the passing game or the running game. And a lot of those creases out there that McKinnon isn't hitting, Mostert hits because he's running at full speed and he's not dancing around.

"That's why they're two different running backs, and that's why this running game is struggling right now. They need Mostert back, and they need Garoppolo back. Badly."

Just like Garoppolo, Mostert didn't participate in practice this past week, but there's a chance he'll be able to play in Week 5 after missing two games with a sprained knee. The 49ers cannot afford to lose to the Dolphins, and given what occurred against the Eagles, you can imagine both Garoppolo and Mostert will be even more motivated to get back on the field.