49ers backup QBs get virtually no work in 2nd joint practice

A long second joint practice against the Raiders provided some extra opportunities for the 49ers quarterbacks. It turns out the additional reps only benefitted the starter, Brock Purdy.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco charted the snaps of each 49ers QB during Friday’s elongated session. Purdy led the way with 39 reps, all of them with the first team.

There were just nine additional plays to go around. Trey Lance got five of them and completed one of his two throws in 11-on-11 action. Sam Darnold took four reps and completed all three of his passes.

For the second consecutive day Brandon Allen got no 11-on-11 work, giving a clear indication of where he stands in the pecking order.

Lance across the two sessions took a total of 24 snaps in team drills. Darnold was limited to 13.

It seemed like Friday might be a chance for Darnold to catch up on the reps he missed in Thursday’s practice since head coach Kyle Shanahan has said he prefers joint practices over games for evaluation purposes. However, it’s clear the second day was a full slate of reps for Purdy to get ready for Week 1 by facing an opposing defense.

The backup QB battle will instead spill into the preseason opener Sunday.

