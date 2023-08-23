Who will be 49ers' backup QB behind Purdy? 'NFL Total Access'
In a segment on 'NFL Total Access', NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara and Bridget Condon weigh in on who they think will be the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy.
In a segment on 'NFL Total Access', NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara and Bridget Condon weigh in on who they think will be the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
Charles McDonald checks in ahead of most of the league's camps opening with things he'll be keeping an eye on.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
An extended holdout through the first half of the season could cost Jones roughly $10 million in fines.
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
With the MLB playoffs just weeks away, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all 30 teams and determine if they have missed, met or exceeded expectations this season.
Charles Robinson surveys the Cowboys' added dimension, one key position that could unravel the Jets' offense, and an AFC South team that looks better than expected.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
GM Chris Young led the turnaround in Texas not only by spending big but also by prioritizing accountability, camaraderie, innovation and family.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.